Wilks Funeral Homes wins ISJ Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament

POCATELLO — Wilks Funeral Homes and Sunsations won first and second place, respectively, in the Idaho State Journal’s Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament for charity on Monday. The two local businesses chose Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center and Gate City Rotary Club as the event’s beneficiaries.

Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center received a $4,000 donation of funds raised by businesses that participated in the tournament sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance. Gate City Rotary Club received a check for $1,000.

Caleb Burke, funeral director at Wilks, who represented Wilks in the Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament, said winning the tournament was “surreal.”

“I didn’t think I would win,” Burke said. “We all got together at our staff meeting and talked about participating. We just thought it was a really good opportunity to give. But we’re grateful to Farm Bureau for putting it on and for allowing us the opportunity to participate and help raise money for this organization.”

Jodi Bates, an advocate for Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center, who also does marketing and public relations with Wilks, said as an advocate at the center she’s grateful that, thanks to Burke’s performance, the donation is going there.

“I’m super excited about this donation. It’s really going to go a long way,” Bates said. “This event was great, and they should continue it. Everybody wins.”

Twenty local businesses participated in the tournament, each donating a $250 entry fee that went to the winning businesses’ charities of choice.