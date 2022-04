BROCKTON — The mix of people driving to work, bikers with no lanes to bike, pedestrians trying to find a safe space to cross the street, and the lack of space needed for an emergency vehicle to transport a patient or to reach one without creating a bottleneck in traffic — this is a normal busy day at the intersection of Cary, Lyman and Centre streets (also known as Route 123). It's safe to say the intersection is extremely congested. ...

BROCKTON, MA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO