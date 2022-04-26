ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal jury convicts former Bixby elementary teacher on charges related to exploitation of a minor

Heather Bycroft Federal jury convicts former Bixby elementary school teacher on charges related to exploitation of a minor

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, announced today that Heather Nicole Bycroft, age 37, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Possession of Certain Material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The jury trial began with testimony on Monday, April 25, 2022, and concluded on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with the guilty verdicts. Based on the verdicts, the defendant is facing up to thirty years of imprisonment.

During the trial, the United States presented evidence that on July 4th, 2015, Heather Nicole Bycroft, together with her husband, Jason Cory Bycroft, created visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct involving a six year old girl. Heather Bycroft operated the recording device while Jason Bycroft lifted the child from a swimming pool, pulled her shorts to the side, and exposed the child’s genitalia to the camera. At the time of her arrest in 2021, Heather Bycroft was working as a first grade teacher at Bixby Public Schools.

The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Broken Arrow Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. The sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Heather Bycroft was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencings.

Prior to Heather Bycroft’s trial, her codefendant, Jason Cory Bycroft entered a guilty plea to two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and two counts of Possession of Certain Material involving the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. His sentencing will be scheduled following the completion of a presentence report.

Assistant United States Attorney Morgan Muzljakovich and Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Jones represented the United States.

