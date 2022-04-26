ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Marijuana gifting bill passes CT House, with some changes

By Ginny Monk
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40z48K_0fL1hVYz00

A bill that aims to eliminate commercial cannabis gifting and allow physicians assistants’ to write medical marijuana prescriptions in Connecticut passed the House on Tuesday.

House Bill 5329 , which includes several amendments, is headed to the Senate. The original bill , which covers a range of issues related to cannabis, drew criticism from marijuana advocates and patients who said it would re-criminalize the substance and outlaw the social gifting that many rely on to get their medicine.

The criminal penalties initially included in the bill have been removed, and there’s specific language to allow social gifting.

The bill passed by a 98-48 vote.

Cannabis gifting is a practice in which consumers purchase a novelty item such as a sticker or a T-shirt and receive marijuana as a “gift” with their purchase. It’s commonly used in Washington, D.C., and was used at festivals such as High Bazaar in Connecticut.

The Hamden festival, which drew hundreds of people, was shut down by a judge’s order because of permitting issues.

The bill now includes language specifying that gifting between people with social relationships is allowed. It’s intended to eliminate the commercial gifting, such as that at festivals, said Rep. Michael D’Agostino, D-Hamden.

“You can gift to your friends and relatives,” D’Agostino said during the debate on the House floor. “That is still legal and will remain legal after we pass this bill.”

The gifting portion drew criticism. Protesters gathered in front of the state Capitol last month, handing out joints to passersby. They said gifting gives market access to people who can’t get one of a limited number of licenses.

Ivelisse Correa, one of the protesters, said when she graduated from high school, her father wasn’t in the audience. He was incarcerated on cannabis-related charges.

Two decades later, Correa is looking forward to her own daughter’s graduation this spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3d9V_0fL1hVYz00
Ivelisse Correa, of Windsor, holds a sign as part of a protest of a bill that would prohibit cannabis gifting. Protesters stood outside the Connecticut state Capitol on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, giving marijuana to passersby. Ginny Monk

Correa is still pushing for equity in Connecticut’s cannabis market. She says she can’t afford to pay for a chance at a license through the lottery system; if she were to pay, she needs a guarantee. And the gifting market allows people in similar situations to access the market, she said.

“I’m shut out of the market,” Correa said.

D’Agostino said in a previous interview that the bill is about safety. The state has regulations and testing in place for the regulated market.

“These kinds of organized commercial structures are an effort to avoid the entire regulatory structure,” D’Agostino said.

The amended language would also add physicians’ assistants to the list of people allowed to write certifications for medical marijuana cards. It would eliminate fees for renewing and registering those cards for patients starting in 2024.

D’Agostino said projections show that would cost the state about $5 million in fiscal year 2024, although he anticipates that if the fees continued, many would leave the medical program.

“I think if we did nothing, you’d see a lot default to the recreational market,” he said.

He added that the state will soon see revenue from recreational sales. Consumers will likely be able to purchase recreational marijuana in Connecticut by the end of the year.

The amended bill also tries to increase participation by members of the Social Equity Council. If members miss more than three consecutive meetings or more than half of all meetings in a calendar year, they will be treated as if they have resigned and can be replaced.

It also includes restrictions on advertisements for marijuana businesses such as disallowing the use of a cannabis plant in advertisements on illuminated billboards between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The bill passed out of the General Law Committee in March.

Comments / 3

Nick Roberts
1d ago

cannabis is a plant there know law in it and it helps millions of people get through hard times and medical reasons and you're going to try to take it away from us what gives you the right just saying this is how I feel and I speak my mind sorry to say it's not a drug and it's not harming anybody so stop playing with it.

Reply
2
Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Washington, CT
State
Connecticut State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Ct House#Senate#D
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reason.com

Congress Should Not Legalize Marijuana, Marco Rubio Says, Because Black-Market Weed Is 'Laced With Fentanyl'

When Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) was seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, a local paper noted that he had "a long history speaking out against marijuana legalization." Given that history and the fact that Rubio's position is rejected by two-thirds of Americans, you might think he would be prepared to defend marijuana prohibition with cogent arguments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

California cannabis mega-factory eyes federal legalization of weed

April 18 (Reuters) - The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the...
ECONOMY
Arizona Mirror

Federal attempts to legalize marijuana flail, even as public support grows

Across the country, attitudes toward cannabis are becoming more permissive and accepting, but partisan gridlock in Congress virtually ensures that legislation to decriminalize marijuana will languish and die in the U.S. Senate. Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) by a narrow 220-204 margin.  In […] The post Federal attempts to legalize marijuana flail, even as public support grows appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy