Milton, DE

Jimmie Allen Announces Second-Annual Bettie James Festival

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
Jimmie Allen's Bettie James Festival is returning in 2022. For its second year, the event will be held at Hudson Fields in the singer's hometown of Milton, Delaware. Just like the 2021 iteration, the 2022 Bettie James Fest will be headlined by Allen, and it's also the final stop on the...

Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Speaks on Having Morgan Wallen’s Back When ‘Everybody Else Was Beating Up on Him’

Sometimes we all need some support. Even country music stars. That’s basically how Jason Aldean put it while talking about Morgan Wallen and his past. Of course, it wasn’t long ago when Wallen went through his own trials. While sponsors, radio stations, and even his booking agency dropped him, not everyone left. Aldean and other artists were apparently right behind him the whole time.
CELEBRITIES
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Duluth Parks And Rec Announce 2022 Chester Creek Concert Series Line-Up

Every Summer Chester Creek offers family-friendly music on the stage and entertainment for people to dance to and maybe discover a new band or artist from the area. It's all about local music and it's a fun time in one of Duluth's beautiful parks. Sitting in the green grass. There are food trucks and beverages available, kids can use the slide, swings, merry-go-round, or just dig in the sand.
DULUTH, MN
Jason Aldean Is His Own Worst Critic When It Comes to Songwriting

Scroll through the track list of Jason Aldean's latest double album Macon, Georgia, and you won't find any songwriting credits from the Georgia native. In fact, the last time Aldean's name was listed as a songwriter was on his 2009 album Wide Open on a song called "Keep the Girl." And there's a reason for that: He's extremely tough on himself.
MACON, GA
