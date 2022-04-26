ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Never forget this painful chapter of history’: Nearly 100 people mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bismarck

By Seth Halsted
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Between 1933 and 1945, more than 6 million Jewish people saw persecution and death throughout Europe and abroad — becoming known as the Shoah or catastrophe in Hebrew — or as many know it today, the Holocaust.

Earlier Tuesday, people gathered at Bismarck State College to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The event featured numerous speakers, ranging from North Dakota’s attorney general to a local woman with a family connection to Holocaust victims, as well as a memorial candle-lighting and music.

“We have to keep in mind to not mark this horrific series of events because it’s an anomaly in mankind’s history, but rather as a cautionary of the possible,” said Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

“Never forget this painful chapter of history we are commemorating here this afternoon; speak your truth to power and just maybe, just maybe, never again will it come to be,” said Dina Butcher, a relative of Holocaust victims.

Close to 100 people came to mark the day hoping to end anti-Semitism altogether.

