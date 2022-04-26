ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles residents evacuate after backyard gas leak near Theatre Drive

By Chloe Jones
Residents on Theatre Drive in Paso Robles were asked to evacuate their homes after construction caused a gas leak Tuesday.

Residents at the nearby mobile home park was also asked to shelter in place.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County told the Tribune the residents in the nearby mobile home park were asked to shelter in place because of the odor. Construction hit a gas line in a backyard around 2:10 p.m.

SoCalGas arrived quickly to mitigate the issue and repair the line, Cal Fire told the Tribune. The issue was expected to be resolved in around 30 minutes.

