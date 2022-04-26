Hands On Gatlinburg event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Saturday from 8am until noon you can participate in the WATE 6 on your side Shred Day with our friends at ShredPro Secure. Shredding your sensitive documents is important in keeping your information secure and safe. That is why this Saturday at the WATE 6 on your side studios we are hosting a free Shred Day for the East Tennessee community. From 8am until noon visitors can bring up to three small boxes per vehicle that will be securely shredding and disposed of in a safe fashion. All shredding materials are than recycled by ShredPro Secure to insure that your personal information stays personal.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO