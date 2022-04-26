ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Hands On Gatlinburg event

 2 days ago

Marci Claude discusses the upcoming Hands On Gatlinburg event and what to expect from it. Missionary prepares for more trips to...

WATE

ShredPro Secure joins the WATE 6 on your side Shred Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Saturday from 8am until noon you can participate in the WATE 6 on your side Shred Day with our friends at ShredPro Secure. Shredding your sensitive documents is important in keeping your information secure and safe. That is why this Saturday at the WATE 6 on your side studios we are hosting a free Shred Day for the East Tennessee community. From 8am until noon visitors can bring up to three small boxes per vehicle that will be securely shredding and disposed of in a safe fashion. All shredding materials are than recycled by ShredPro Secure to insure that your personal information stays personal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ocoee Whitewater Center, site of 1996 Olympics river sport, burns down

COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WATE) — A historic site in Polk County was deemed a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning, taking with it some Olympic history. The Ocoee Whitewater Center, near Ducktown, Tenn. in the southeastern part of the state was the canoe slalom venue for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
POLK COUNTY, TN
WBIR

THP: 13-year-old girl hit by car in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car Saturday night according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened in Anderson County near Edgemoor Road and Terisu Circle around 9:30 p.m. A car was travelling west on Edgemoor Road when a pedestrian ran out onto the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

"Unrecognizable and extremely moldy food" found at Rocky Top eatery

More than a dozen violations were marked off at an Anderson County eatery leading to a failing grade. “Unrecognizable and extremely moldy food” found at …. Knoxville teacher named ‘Outstanding Elementary Teacher’. Odd Fellows Cemetery. Answering the call for help. Knoxville leaders excited by new police chief pick.
ROCKY TOP, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Christian charity escapes Tennessee lawmakers on homeless issues

On Saturday night, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a tweet: “Allowing homeless people to camp on public property does not help them—it enables them and prevents them from seeking the aid and resources they need to get back on their feet.” Jacobs doubtless tweeted in response to a bill the Tennessee legislature passed last […] The post Commentary: Christian charity escapes Tennessee lawmakers on homeless issues appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
