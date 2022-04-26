Hands On Gatlinburg event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Saturday from 8am until noon you can participate in the WATE 6 on your side Shred Day with our friends at ShredPro Secure. Shredding your sensitive documents is important in keeping your information secure and safe. That is why this Saturday at the WATE 6 on your side studios we are hosting a free Shred Day for the East Tennessee community. From 8am until noon visitors can bring up to three small boxes per vehicle that will be securely shredding and disposed of in a safe fashion. All shredding materials are than recycled by ShredPro Secure to insure that your personal information stays personal.
COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WATE) — A historic site in Polk County was deemed a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning, taking with it some Olympic history. The Ocoee Whitewater Center, near Ducktown, Tenn. in the southeastern part of the state was the canoe slalom venue for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department suspended a 20-year veteran officer for two days without pay earlier this year after an internal investigation found he put vials of blood collected as evidence in a deadly wreck into his home fridge instead of bringing them immediately to KPD's evidence room, documents reveal.
Officials at Great Smoky Mountains National Park have announced the dates when thousands of viewers will gather to watch the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously.
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car Saturday night according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened in Anderson County near Edgemoor Road and Terisu Circle around 9:30 p.m. A car was travelling west on Edgemoor Road when a pedestrian ran out onto the...
More than a dozen violations were marked off at an Anderson County eatery leading to a failing grade. “Unrecognizable and extremely moldy food” found at …. Knoxville teacher named ‘Outstanding Elementary Teacher’. Odd Fellows Cemetery. Answering the call for help. Knoxville leaders excited by new police chief pick.
On Saturday night, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a tweet: “Allowing homeless people to camp on public property does not help them—it enables them and prevents them from seeking the aid and resources they need to get back on their feet.” Jacobs doubtless tweeted in response to a bill the Tennessee legislature passed last […]
The post Commentary: Christian charity escapes Tennessee lawmakers on homeless issues appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A mom raising a daughter who was diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition said she is glad one more law enforcement agency knows how to interact with everyone. The Tennessee Highway Patrol became the first law enforcement agency in the state and the second in the...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — April 24-30 is National Infertility Awareness Week, a time that advocates say anyone can make a difference by connecting with others, whether they’re struggling with infertility or not. The group Tennessee Fertility Advocates works to spread awareness about infertility, guides couples when speaking with...
The CWD-positive confirmation makes Hardin County CWD positive and neighboring Decatur County is now also classified as a high-risk CWD county due to the location where one of the positive deer was detected.
Comments / 0