OKC City Council Approves Water Rate Hike

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
Oklahoma City residents will soon pay more on their water bills after the city council voted unanimously to approve a rate hike.

The city's utilities department says they will add a staff member to help get funding to residents struggling to pay bills.

"If somebody is unable to pay their bill, there's a long process that we have before we disconnect them from their services," said OKC Utilities Director Chris Brown.

Residents will pay 4% more for water utilities over the next five years.

The new rate starts June 1.

The overall goal is to replace old infrastructure for drinking water and improve overall system reliability.

The city says the increase would also help pay for adequate storm debris reserves.

This would ensure the city has adequate water through 2060.

At this time, a single family in the city pays a little over $97 for their water bills.

This increase would make it just under $101.

1d ago

so water is going up , og&e is going up , the cost of food has went up . Not to mention gas prices ...... Anyone getting a raise from their job OR we just gonna start killing each other for said items ? Honestly what are we supposed to do

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

