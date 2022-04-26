Mets' James McCann catching on Tuesday

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Tommy Hunter is the type of pitcher that should have intrigued any team looking for bullpen help. Despite an injury plagued 2021 when he only made four appearances for the New York Mets, he has established himself as an excellent middle relief arm, someone who can generate ground balls and fill a role for any team.
Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
ST. LOUIS — The enduring image of Wednesday's Cardinals-Mets brawl at Busch Stadium will likely be that of St. Louis first base coach Stubby Clapp taking Mets first baseman Pete Alonso to the ground. The scuffle started after a pitch high and tight to Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado...
The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss at least the early part of the 2022 NFL season. When healthy, he will join a Lions' offense currently led by quarterback Jared Goff. He will slot in alongside sophomore standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in Detroit's passing game.
The benches cleared Wednesday in Saint Louis following more beanballs between the Cardinals and Mets. On Tuesday, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. On Wednesday, the Cardinals plunked another Mets batter. This time it was J.D. Davis, who took a 3-2 pitch off the foot (X-rays reportedly came back negative). You can see video of that here.
The New York Mets have had more than their fair share of hit batsmen. Their frustration surrounding the situation was rekindled during their series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium this week. They won two out of three, but six players were hit by pitches, including Pete Alonso...
The MLB has responded to New York Mets right hander Chris Bassitt's comments, insisting they do care about their players. After three Mets batters were hit in Tuesday's meeting versus the St. Lous Cardinals, Bassitt called out the MLB. "It's extremely annoying to see your teammates constantly get hit, and...
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Ibanez will make his 12th appearance at third after Mitch Garver was moved behind the plate, Willie Calhoun was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brad Miller was shifted to left field, and Jonah Heim was benched.
Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and reliever Genesis Cabrera have been suspended for their roles in Wednesday's brawl with the New York Mets, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Arenado, who escalated the incident after a high-and-inside pitch from Mets reliever Yoan Lopez, received a two-game ban, while Cabrera...
Batters getting hit by pitches is becoming a common theme for the New York Mets in 2022. The Mets had three batters get hit last night in their 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Dominic Smith was hit in the top of the sixth inning by...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Daza started in center field on Wednesday, but he is back in the dugout for Thursday's tilt. Randal Grichuk is in center field and Charlie Blackmon is in right, while Sam Hilliard is entering the lineup to start in left field and bat seventh. Connor Joe is on first base and C.J. Cron is at designated hitter.
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Adams will take over behind the plate after Keibert Ruiz was rested against their division rivals. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Trevor Rogers, our models project Adams to score 8.3 FanDuel points at...
The New York Mets are sick and tired of getting hit by pitches. They lead all of Major League Baseball in hit batsmen to start the 2022 season. Last night, three Mets players were hit by pitches during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, those being Dominic Smith, Pete Alonso, and Starling Marte.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kelvin Gutierrez is replacing Urias on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 5.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hedges is starting at catcher over Maile and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 7.4 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Kyle Isbel is replacing Olivares in right field and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Isbel for 8.2 FanDuel points on Thursday,...
The New York Mets had been stifled all night by St. Louis Cardinals pitching on Monday, having not mustered anything against Miles Mikolas or Genesis Cabrera. But in the top of the ninth, things changed very quickly. With the Mets down to their final strike against St. Louis closer Giovanny...
Comments / 0