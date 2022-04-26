ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, AR

Carroll County Sheriff candidate arrested

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man running for sheriff in Carroll County has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges.

Robert Kennedy, one of five candidates on the Carroll County Sheriff Republican primary ballot, is allegedly facing charges of terroristic threatening, residential burglary, 2nd degree battery and two counts of assault on a family member.

Huntsville man faces two counts of capital murder after death of Madison County couple

The police report regarding his arrest has not yet been released to the public.

Retiring Sheriff James Ross said, “Five people vying for the same office all in the same party, I really have nothing to say about that except I hope the one that wins will appreciate what we’re going to leave them.”

Kennedy is scheduled to appear in court on April 27.

