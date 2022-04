Just when you think you’ve explored every natural gem in SoCal, a new corner of beauty reveals itself. A resort might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a hidden spot, which may be what makes Terranea so perfect. This SoCal treasure boasts breathtaking hiking trails that hug the coastline, unparalleled views of the Pacific, an abundance of wildlife and a stunning hidden beach.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO