Harrison, NY

Harrison Police arrest man for defacing “Honor Roll” monument

Mid-Hudson News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISON – After a three-day investigation, Harrison Police arrested a Harrison man for vandalizing the Veterans “Honor Roll” monument at Ma Riis Park in Harrison. Gabriel Mendoza, 37, was charged with two felony counts and...

midhudsonnews.com

