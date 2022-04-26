Harrison Police arrest man for defacing “Honor Roll” monument
Mid-Hudson News Network
2 days ago
HARRISON – After a three-day investigation, Harrison Police arrested a Harrison man for vandalizing the Veterans “Honor Roll” monument at Ma Riis Park in Harrison. Gabriel Mendoza, 37, was charged with two felony counts and...
NEWBURGH – A 33-year-old man has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other related charges after Newburgh City Police found him standing in an area of Washington and South Johnston streets where the ShotSpotter program alerted to gunfire. Officers detained Roger Alleyne who was in possession...
State police say a Harrison woman offered to pay troopers $60 if they’d take her home instead of to jail after arresting her for driving under the influence Sunday. State police said Tabatha Mae Jack, 33, of Village Green Drive resisted arrest that morning, injuring herself and a state police trooper. They said a breath test later measured her blood alcohol level at 0.247%, more than three times the legal limit to drive of 0.08%.
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a veteran’s monument inside a Westchester park, police announced. On Saturday, April 23, the Veterans “Honor Roll” monument at Ma Riis Park in Harrison - which represents wartime vets from the World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, and other conflicts - was spray-painted and damaged by a vandal, prompting a police investigation.
A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A Florida father accused of murdering his entire family inside his luxury home near Walt Disney World broke down during his testimony and blamed the deaths on his wife. Anthony Todt, 46, the "Disney Dad" accused of multiple murders, faces four counts of homicide in the 2019 killings of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children, Alex, 3, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Police also claim the man killed the family dog, Breezy. According to the New York Daily News, Mr Todt is a therapist from Connecticut, and had been living with the bodies for weeks before police...
Bokio Johnson took it hard when his two eldest children, Breyiana Brown and Caleb Johnson, were slain last year at an Algiers apartment complex, allegedly over a gun sale gone bad. For six months, "he was in a state of just not moving," said Courtney Brown, the mother of victim...
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
A Georgia woman has been sentenced to life for killing her own mother whose murder she blamed on non-existent killers. Carly Walden, 37, was sentenced on Thursday morning to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 16 years in prison, a statement from the Newton County District Attorney's Office reads.
New York State Police say a man’s body was found Saturday by Forest and Schunnemunk roads in Monroe during a community cleanup event for Earth Day. News 12 Hudson Valley was sent this photo of police activity in the area. Authorities say the deceased man was homeless, living in...
A man convicted of dealing drugs at the Han Gil Hotel in northwest Dallas has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, Bryan Reshad Hill, age 39, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.
Police have identified a 27-year-old man who was killed Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx. Police say Joshua Garcia was pronounced dead after the shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. A 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were also shot. Surveillance video released by NYPD shows the moment...
Comments / 0