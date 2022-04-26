ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Famous commencement speeches from 10 public figures

By Bekah Wright
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular commencement speeches can not only inspire...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Ave
NewsOne

The KBJ Effect On HBCU Law School Students

While Ketanji Brown Jackson got her legal training at Harvard, her elevation to the Supreme Court opens the door for Black talent everywhere to get the recognition they deserve, especially in HBCU law schools.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy