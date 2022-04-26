Oscar-winning production designs of the past 25 years

After Vin Diesel and producer Neil H. Moritz, there’s probably no single person who deserves more credit for the massive success of the Fast & Furious franchise than director Justin Lin. He took over the franchise when it was at its lowest point, for The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift, when almost all of the original actors and creators had fled and the series was close to becoming a direct-to-video property. Lin turned that movie into a surprise hit, and when the original Fast cast returned, Lin continued on as director — through Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. He helped transform the series from a quirky series of action thrillers about street racers into an epic action franchise about master spies. His high-energy directing style became the series’ trademark.

