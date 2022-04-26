Severe Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Phillips FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTY At 1142 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms from earlier in the night had ended within the area. However, radar estimates that anywhere from 3 to perhaps 6 inches of rain fell Thursday afternoon and evening. As a result, Flash flooding may still be ongoing due to continued runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Long Island and Woodruff, but mainly rural areas of northern Phillips County, including the Highway 183 corridor. This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages West Cedar Creek, West Middle Cedar Creek, Spring Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Plotner Creek, West Plum Creek, Deer Creek, Middle Cedar Creek, Big Creek, Walnut Creek and Crystal Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO