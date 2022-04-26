ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Talk about Bruno as much as you’d like when ‘Encanto’ sing-along concert comes to Raleigh

By Jessica Banov
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

You can talk about Bruno to your heart’s content when an “Encanto” sing-along movie/concert tour comes to three cities in North Carolina.

The Oscar-winning film will be screened at 32 cities around the country in large theaters and outdoor amphitheaters, Disney and Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The film will be accompanied by an on-stage band performing all of the popular songs from the soundtrack, including “The Family Madrigal,” “Surface Pressure,” the Oscar-nominated “ Dos Oruguitas ” and the record-shattering “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Promoters note that “live characters do not appear as part of this event.”

The tour starts July 18 in Washington State before coming to PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Aug. 10; the White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, on Aug. 13; and the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh on Aug. 14.

“Encanto” was released in late 2021 in theaters and tells the story of the Colombian Madrigal family who all live in a magical house and have special powers — except for Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz).

The film made its way to the Disney+ streaming service as the latest COVID-19 variant sent cases and hospitalizations soaring across the country.

There, it found new life by repeat watchers and those obsessed with the catchy bops.

The soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 album chart for nine weeks while “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. The songs were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has won Tonys and Grammys for his work.

Tickets go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com .

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Disney movie “Encanto” has become one of the hottest songs in the country. Disney

