Click here to read the full article. Fox News again topped the cable news ratings for April, as its total day audience and primetime audience grew while other news networks saw erosion. Fox News averaged 1.52 million total viewers during the month, up 25% compared to the same month in 2021, compared to 668,000 for MSNBC, down 30%, and 582,000 for CNN, off by 26%. In the adults 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 248,000, up 16%, compared to 132,000 for CNN, down 35%, and 75,000 for MSNBC, down 46%. While the war in Ukraine remained a dominant news story, CNN and MSNBC...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO