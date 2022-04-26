ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

COVID treatment Paxlovid available through area pharmacies

By Denise Wong, Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District says it’s now pretty easy to get the antiviral pill Paxlovid to get treated for COVID-19. Health officials spoke Tuesday during a...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Biden Is Going Big On COVID Pills For Pharmacies Nationwide

The Biden administration plans to roughly double locations prescribing Pfizer's COVID pills nationwide, citing increased supplies and continuing deaths from severe disease. "Usage of oral antivirals has more than doubled over the last several weeks. But more is needed," a senior administration official said, speaking ahead of the plan's Tuesday morning release.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox5 KVVU

Hundreds of people seek care from Long COVID-19 clinic in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Officials with University Medical Center said that 600 people have sought care so far from the COVID-19 Recovery Clinic in Las Vegas, though the true number of people who are suffering from long-term effects are unknown. According to Dr. Luis Medina Garcia, infectious disease specialist and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD’s plan to make major improvements to existing schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When students show up at O’Brien Middle School this August, they won’t be walking into their familiar hallways, but into the brand new ones just steps away. Construction crews are now working to finish construction on the brand new facility that will have more room for future growth and allow sixth graders to join seventh and eighth graders there.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Health
Washoe County, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
FOX Reno

A look at early primary voting locations across Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County commissioners officially approved polling places for early primary voting during Tuesday's meeting. Voters can cast their ballot at any of the following locations starting May 28 through June 10. Reno. Downtown Reno Library - 301 S. Center St. Northwest...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
AL.com

Hepatitis outbreak in Alabama children: CDC sends out nationwide alert

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a national health alert after a cluster of children in Alabama were diagnosed with hepatitis and adenovirus. The CDC is currently working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children ages 1-6. All the children were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
Parents Magazine

CDC Warns About Severe Hepatitis Cases in Children

Health officials are sounding the alarm after several cases of acute hepatitis were reported in children recently. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a nationwide health advisory on April 21, urging doctors to watch out for the unusual liver inflammation. Nine children in Alabama—all under 10 years...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pharmacies#Moving Average#Paxlovid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

Walgreens Flooded Florida With Addictive Opioids, Lawyer Tells Jury

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc supplied billions of opioid pills to drug addicts and criminals, contributing to an addiction epidemic in Florida, a lawyer for the state said on Monday in a civil trial against the pharmacy chain. Walgreens filled one in four opioid prescriptions in Florida between 1999 and...
FLORIDA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Parents scrambling to find daycare after preschool announces its closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some families in Reno are scrambling to find daycare after a local preschool announced a temporary shutdown. On Wednesday afternoon Sean Gonzalez received a call from Damonte Ranch KinderCare. “Apparently, some of the staff had quit and his class wasn’t going to be open the next...
RENO, NV
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Becomes Third Leading Cause Of Death In US: CDC

COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the country last year, according to the latest mortality report released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week. Top 10 Causes Of Death. The latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) offered an overview of provisional mortality...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy