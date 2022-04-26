Jury sentences Brandon Portillo to life in prison in death of Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum
KIII 3News
4 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi jury has sentenced Brandon Portillo to life in prison after he was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer in the accident that killed officer Alan McCollum and seriously injured two other officers. Portillo received a sentence of life...
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on Sunday. According to ECSO, around 10:24 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a car wreck near the intersection of W 16th Street and Tim Tam Circle. While responding to...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Courts of Criminal Appeals (TCCA) issued a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio two days before her execution date. “What I want to happen next is for Melissa to be happy and to take care of her children. To come home,” said Esperanza Treviño, the mother of Melissa Lucio. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation by the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of three men for soliciting minors. Joesph Banda, 43, Daniel Casarez, 32, and Brandon Escobar, 19, were arrested in a span of two days by McAllen PD. Each suspect is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14, […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
CROWLEY, Texas — A North Texas track star was shot and killed at a party over the weekend, police and the district confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. Rashard Guinyard, 17, was a senior at Crowley High School and planning to attend Abilene Christian University to run track. He signed his National Letter of Intent in February.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have released the identities of two riders killed during a motorcycle crash in east Abilene Tuesday night. Jason Michael Rigstad, 46, and Rebecca Mae Barker, 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on East Hwy 80 and Loop 322 around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a […]
EAGLE PASS, Texas — The body of a missing Texas Army National Guard soldier has been found, according to Rep. Randy Weber. National Guardsman Bishop E. Evans was identified by the Texas Military Department as the missing soldier on Sunday. Evans went missing after attempting to rescue two migrants...
ABILENE, TX – An Abilene Man accused of killing his girlfriend halted his jury trial on Thursday to take a plea deal. According to court documents, on Apr. 29, Gene McCarter, of Abilene, pleaded guilty to the murder of his 49-year-old girlfriend Michelle Rowley. McCarter was originally arrested for...
