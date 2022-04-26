ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Jury sentences Brandon Portillo to life in prison in death of Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum

 4 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi jury has sentenced Brandon Portillo to life in prison after he was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer in the accident that killed officer Alan McCollum and seriously injured two other officers. Portillo received a sentence of life...

