ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

LVIA Awarded $2.76 Million to Continue Terminal Connector, Checkpoint Project | WDIY Local News

By WDIY
wdiy.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLehigh Valley International Airport has been awarded over...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. Turnpike Authority has a $36 million gift for E-ZPass customers

Drivers in New Jersey who use E-ZPass and pay with a debit card or credit card are getting a $36 million gift from the Turnpike Authority and other toll agencies. Commissioners of the toll agency that also runs the Garden State Parkway approved paying for three years of credit card processing fees instead of passing them on to drivers who use plastic to replenish or make one time E-ZPass payments.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Checkpoint#Local News#Lvia#Checkpoint Project#Wdiy
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Airlines, United, Delta drop mask mandate

Alaska Airlines announced today that face coverings on its flights are now optional. “Face masks have been like boarding passes for nearly two years — you couldn’t fly without one. But, as of today, masks are optional in airports and onboard aircraft, effective immediately,” the airlines announced. United and Delta also dropped their mask requirements.
ALASKA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania garden centers, landscapers begin phasing out newly banned plants

The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beach Radio

Amazon Will Get Substantially More Expensive For New Jersey Customers

Well doesn't this seem to be the current trend these days and disapprovingly so!. Everything is getting more expensive these days, EVERYTHING!. Just to put it in perspective, a friend of mine who lives in Philadelphia would usually be able to buy 12 eggs for about $3.99. She just recently sent me a photo that this price skyrocketed up to a whopping $9.99 in last week.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Cape Cod Times

Write to know: Here is a clip-and-save list of exit numbers

Write your problem, sign your name, give your address, telephone number, and send it to: Write to Know, Cape Cod Times, 319 Main St., Hyannis, MA 02601, or email wtk@capecodonline.com. Please note: We accept listings for giveaway items only, no items for sale. No telephone inquiries are accepted. Reader wants to donate leg brace ...
YARMOUTH, MA
The Morning Call

Emmaus ‘beer authority’ Shangy’s raises over $13,000 for Ukraine relief efforts while nearing completion of second Lehigh Valley location

Shangy’s, Emmaus’ longstanding specialty beer wholesaler and retailer, has had a busier-than-normal past few months. The self-described “beer authority,” with around 4,200 varieties, recently raised more than $13,000 for Ukraine relief efforts while nearing completion of its second area location, expected to open in late May at 6480 Alburtis Road in Lower Macungie Township. From March 5 ...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vacant land in Bethlehem Twp. could become Amazon parking lot

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The corner of Brodhead Road and Mowrer Road in Bethlehem Township could soon be developed into a parking lot to accommodate Amazon delivery vans. The township planning commission unanimously approved a conditional use recommendation at its Monday night meeting for the project. Now, the developers must prove they meet all requirements for conditional use at the May 16 hearing before the board of commissioners.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Pocono Update

Proposed Poconos Resort Looks To Develop 100 Acres In Conservation District

According to an Environmental Alert from the Brodhead Watershed Association, Tobyhanna Township will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022. The main topic of discussion will be proposed commercial development in special protection conservation districts. Local ordinances currently allow one cottage per acre in these districts. A developer is looking to change these ordinances to build a new resort near the Tobyhanna Creek. The Alert asserts, "If approved, all open space/wetland conservation districts will be open to future commercial development." Township Supervisors are urging all interested parties to attend.
TOBYHANNA, PA
CBS LA

Over 1M international passengers and 5M total travelers passed through LAX in March

Travel is back in full force at Los Angeles International Airport according to new data released Thursday.According to the airport, over five million travelers, over one million of which were traveling internationally, passed through the airport in March.The 1,062,786 international travelers were a 53% jump from the month prior and the most dramatic influx in passengers the airport has seen since the beginning of the COVID pandemic."As the world reopens to air travel, LAX is welcoming back international airlines and nonstop service to destinations around the globe," Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement."With new service to Tokyo, Paris, Montreal and Frankfurt, and more on the horizon, we are connecting Los Angeles with new and relaunched destinations, and we are thrilled to see passenger demand increasing as we near the busy summer travel season."Overall, the airport saw a  27.5% increase in travelers compared to last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.5 PST

Where Is The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey?

We talk a lot about bagels here in Jersey and with good reason. We're great at making them and even better at eating them. However, I feel like we need to pay some respect to the O.G., the carb that started it all, I'm talking about good old-fashioned bread. Let's...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy