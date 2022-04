If you were to look on my nightstand right now there is a book from the Kurth Memorial Library. I actually can't wait to get home and read a few more chapters. Currently, I'm reading Stolen Focus by Johann Hari. It is really making me think long and hard about the devices and platforms that I use every day. This is the kind of knowledge you just can't get by scanning Facebook incessantly.

