The Jets will target wide receivers early in the 2022 NFL draft if they don’t trade for a veteran. There are plenty of talented options in this deep class. Perhaps the top prospect is Alabama’s Jameson Williams, who finished in the top five in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after he transferred from Ohio State. The Jets could use the 10th pick on Williams or possibly (and preferably) land him in a trade-back situation.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO