ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves postseason star Rosario out 8-12 weeks for eye issues

By PAUL NEWBERRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yylJ_0fL1aCmx00
Marlins Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves outfielders Orlando Arcia, Eddie Rosario (8) and Guillermo Heredia, from left, celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game with team mascot Blooper, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Ben Margot)

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed slumping outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with blurred vision and swelling in his right eye and expect him to miss eight to 12 weeks.

The Braves made the move before Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Right-hander William Woods was recalled to take Rosario's spot, giving the Braves 16 pitchers on their 28-man roster.

A star of the 2021 postseason, when he was the MVP of the NL Championship Series and helped the Braves win their first World Series title in 26 years, Rosario was off to a miserable start with just three hits in his first 44 at-bats for an .068 average, with no homers or RBIs.

Rosario has been dealing with swelling in his right retina. He was examined by a retinal specialist Monday and will undergo a laser procedure to correct the blurred vision.

The blow of losing Rosario will be softened by the impending return of Ronald Acuña Jr.

Traded from Cleveland to Atlanta last July, Rosario tested free agency after the 2021 season before re-signing with the Braves for an $18 million, two-year deal.

Coming back from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season, Acuña is expected to play at least two more games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of his rehab assignment.

He has been projected to rejoin the Braves on May 6, but that timetable could be moved up with the defending champs winning just seven of their first 17 games.

Acuña is hitting .357 with three stolen bases and an RBI in 14 at-bats for Gwinnett.

The 23-year-old Woods had yet to pitch in the big leagues. He was added to the 40-man roster last November and split time this season between Double-A Mississippi and Gwinnett.

Woods has pitched in six games with one start in the minors, going a combined 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA. All six runs came in his first two appearances; he has since pitched 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Yardbarker

Braves Share The Perfect Ronald Acuna Jr. Hype Video

The Atlanta Braves got some good news today when it was announced that their star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who had been out since early July last year with a torn ACL, would be making his return from the injured list. A brief six-game rehab assignment was all the proof...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, GA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Braves add infielder on minor-league pact

Pérez has spent parts of the last ten years on major-league rosters, most recently with the Washington Nationals in 2021. He’s a career .250 hitter that’s flashed some pop at times, but his value lies in his defensive versatility. He can play second, third, or in the outfield. However, this is nothing more than an organizational depth signing. Unless things go terribly wrong, I wouldn’t expect to see Pérez in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia taking seat Tuesday for Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Travis Demeritte is replacing Heredia in right field and hitting eighth. The Braves placed Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina, so Arcia should see an uptick in playing time in the short-term.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Eddie Rosario
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kelvin Gutierrez is replacing Urias on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 5.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Atlanta Braves#The Chicago Cubs#Triple
FOX Sports

Bogaerts leads Red Sox against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -154, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Toronto has a 12-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Blue Jays...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Phillies after Iglesias' 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -199, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Iglesias had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 9-10 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2022 NFL Draft l Run on wide receivers early in NFL draft

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. There's a run on wide receivers in the NFL draft. Picks 10, 11 and 12 were all pass catchers, starting with Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 10. His skills on sideline passes, plus breakaway speed and an ability to find the end zone all should help a young offense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
106K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy