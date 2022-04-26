6 common barriers men face when seeking mental health support

Talking therapy may improve depression symptoms for people with dementia providing hope for a group who typically do not benefit from antidepressants, new research suggests.Dementia patients often feel anxiety and depression, but how to treat these symptoms has puzzled experts as medicines commonly used for the conditions may not work for people living with dementia, and may cause side effects.Researchers suggest the study is important as it is the first review showing that psychological interventions – talking therapies – are effective and worthwhile in the context of ineffective drugs for depression in dementia.Led by UCL researchers, it also indicates the...
