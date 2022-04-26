ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

6 common barriers men face when seeking mental health support

By Brian Budzynski
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeciding to seek out counseling or medical treatment for mental health...

studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

The transition into adolescence can be brutal for kids' mental health – but parents can help reduce the risk

The transition from childhood to adolescence is a vulnerable time for the development of mental health difficulties and brings a marked increase in anxiety and depression. The push away from family to peers at this age can leave parents feeling adrift. But parents can have a positive role in how young people navigate the challenges of adolescence. Untreated, mental health conditions often have an impact into adulthood. Supporting a young person with a mental health difficulty also places enormous stress on parents and whānau (family). So how can parents be there for their children? Research into how young people...
KIDS
contagionlive.com

Teens and Young Adults Overdosing on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall – medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders – have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
KIDS
Mental Health
Health
psychologytoday.com

Why Mattering Is So Important to Your Mental Health

Mattering is the general belief that you are important to others. "Anti-mattering" means that you feel you just don't matter at all. New research developing the 5-item Anti-Mattering Scale shows how people high in this quality can be vulnerable to mental health disorders. Learning to recognize anti-mattering in yourself can...
MENTAL HEALTH
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic link between childhood and adult anxiety and depression

Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Drug-Induced Schizophrenia Last?

There is no such thing as drug-induced schizophrenia. Although certain medications and recreational drugs may increase your risk of schizophrenia or a similar illness, they are not directly responsible for inducing the condition. If you develop schizophrenia, it is not a short-term condition. It is a chronic mental condition that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Depression and Substance Use: How Are They Linked?

Depression can lead to substance use disorder, and vice versa. With the right treatment, it’s possible to manage both conditions. The link between depression and substance use disorder (SUD) is complex, and the two can be related. Depression may motivate you to drink alcohol or use another substance to...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Some people with ADHD may actually have a daydreaming mental disorder

BE’ER SHEVA, Israel — Could daydreaming actually be a mental disorder? A new study reveals that some people daydream to such an extreme that it interferes with their ability to function in the real world. Researchers in Israel say these patients are often diagnosed with ADHD, but they believe maladaptive daydreaming (MD) should be its own medical condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
UPI News

2 in 5 adults with ADHD have 'excellent' mental health

Two in five adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder say their mental health is excellent, which is significantly lower than people without the disorder, but still an encouraging finding, according to the authors of a new study. Their analysis of a Canadian government mental health survey found that 42% of 480 respondents...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Connection Between OCD and Schizophrenia

At first glance, you might not think obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia have much in common at all. Symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia can occasionally overlap. And when they do, telling them apart can become confusing. Symptoms of OCD include often include obsessions and unwanted or intrusive thoughts,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about narcissism and alcoholism

Narcissism and alcoholism are different conditions, but they can occur simultaneously and may share some overlapping symptoms. While both conditions can be challenging, certain approaches can help individuals overcome the potential complications of these disorders. Narcissism is a personality disorder that may cause individuals to display grandiose and self-involved behaviors....
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Talking therapy may ease depression for people with dementia, study suggests

Talking therapy may improve depression symptoms for people with dementia providing hope for a group who typically do not benefit from antidepressants, new research suggests.Dementia patients often feel anxiety and depression, but how to treat these symptoms has puzzled experts as medicines commonly used for the conditions may not work for people living with dementia, and may cause side effects.Researchers suggest the study is important as it is the first review showing that psychological interventions – talking therapies – are effective and worthwhile in the context of ineffective drugs for depression in dementia.Led by UCL researchers, it also indicates the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can You Grow Out of Autism? Common Misconceptions and How to Offer Support

Neurological development changes with age for everyone, even autistic folks. But that doesn’t mean you can grow out of autism. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that may cause difficulty with communication in social settings and lead to repetitive behaviors. Conversations around autism often are often centered...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

