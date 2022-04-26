ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden Pardons First Black Secret Service Agent Who Said He Was Framed

By Virginia Chamlee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that among those chosen in his first batch of pardons and commutations was Abraham Bolden — the former Secret Service agent who became the first African American to serve on a presidential detail, during the Kennedy administration. In 1964, Bolden was charged...

Salon

Lindsey Graham's attempted diss of Biden backfires when Twitter users flip the script

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was recently slammed on Twitter when he attempted to attack President Joe Biden after taking his remarks out of context. The latest ordeal stems from Biden's speech at an emergency summit of North American Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders who are working toward resolutions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Joe Biden
John F Kennedy
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions

Patrick Ho hardly seemed the profile of a big-time international fixer. A short, pudgy man, affectionately known to friends as “Fat Ping,” Ho had been a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and a Hong Kong government minister. Yet in the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, he was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.
MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
Reuters

White House blasts Trump's call for Putin to release info on Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday criticized Donald Trump's request for Russian President Vladimir Putin to release potentially damaging information on U.S. President Joe Biden's son, calling the move particularly poorly timed as war rages in Ukraine. Reporters asked White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield about the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden adviser Cedric Richmond set to leave the White House

President Joe Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his job as the director of the Office of Public Engagement in the coming weeks to work for the Democratic National Committee. "I am thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being...
Fox News

Media jumping off Biden's sinking ship: Ari Fleischer

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer joined "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on the upcoming midterm elections. ARI FLEISCHER: Yeah, and the danger here from Joe Biden and all Democrats in the House and in the Senate, and why a lot of districts that you thought were going to be safe Democrat are going to be in play this November, is all this is a sign of how depressed the Democratic base is. And what happens Laura, in these first midterm elections, the opposite party is excited, they're ginned up, they can't wait to go vote the bums out of office. And that's the way a lot of people feel about Joe Biden. But the Democrat base is not excited. They were never really excited by Joe Biden to begin with. They just saw him as the alternative to Donald Trump. And now that he's doing so poorly, and you have liberal columnists piling on, it further demoralizes and depresses the Democratic base, leading to a November election which Republicans surge in turnout and Democrats stay home. That compounds all of the Democrat problems. That's why it's likely to be a tsunami in November.
