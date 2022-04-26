ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Roy Hodgson will quit Watford and return to retirement even if he pulls off Prem survival miracle

By Andy Dillon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ROY HODGSON will leave Watford at the end of the season even if he can pull off a great escape.

The former England boss, 74, and his long-time No 2 Ray Lewington signed a six-month deal in January after the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwZYb_0fL1ZW5M00
Roy Hodgson will leave Watford even if he can pull off a great escape Credit: Getty

Watford were in deep trouble then and the pair set about a rescue mission to avoid relegation.

And there has always been a question whether the respected duo would stay on after being tempted out of retirement.

The Hornets are one from bottom in the Prem and look doomed for the drop to the Championship.

They are ten points from safety with only five games to go, despite Hodgson’s best efforts.

Hodgson is determined to end the season on a high note and hand over a club in better shape than when he arrived.

But he and Lewington, 65, have decided to call it quits and will be heading back into retirement in the summer.

Hodgson recently revealed he was in the dark over his Watford future.

He said: "No assurances at all.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"If they think that the situation can be changed by getting rid of myself and Ray, then that will be their prerogative.

"I've never asked for any assurances since I came to the club. I said I'd come to the club, I'd do the job to the best of my ability.

"But I've never once asked for any assurances and I don't have those type of conversations with the owner."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LqwT_0fL1ZW5M00
Roy Hodgson and assistant Watford manager Ray Lewington Credit: Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Ray Lewington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Quadruple no longer just a dream for relentless Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Eight wins. That's all that might be separating Liverpool and perhaps the greatest feat in the history of club soccer. The “quadruple” — that seemingly mythical achievement of winning all four major trophies in one season — is the target all the top teams in England set out to attain at the start of each season.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Noble to retire even if West Ham makes the Champions League

LONDON (AP) — West Ham great Mark Noble will stick to his decision to retire at the end of the season, even if the team qualifies for the Champions League for the first time. Noble, who has played for West Ham since 2004, announced in March last year that...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
407K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy