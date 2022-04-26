ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McCarthy said Gaetz was ‘putting people in jeopardy’ with remarks post-Jan. 6

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WC8GG_0fL1Yg4N00
Tweet

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) aired frustration with members of his own party for making disparaging comments about GOP colleagues, saying lawmakers such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) were “putting people in jeopardy.”

The comments, disclosed in newly released audio from The New York Times, show McCarthy frustrated by the tenor of some of those comments in the days after Jan. 6, 2021 — a feeling that appears to have faded as GOP lawmakers continue to disparage the two Republicans who sit on the committee investigating the riot.

“These members calling out other members, that stuff’s got to stop,” McCarthy can be heard saying in a Jan. 10, 2021 recording on a call with a small group of members of House GOP leadership.

“The tension is too high. The country is too crazy. I do not want to look back and think we caused something. … I don’t want to play politics with any of that,” he added.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) also called out Gaetz, with another member chiming in to say he had made comments about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), now the vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

“This is serious stuff. It has to stop,” he said. “It’s potentially illegal what he’s doing.”

McCarthy agreed, saying Gaetz was “putting people in jeopardy.”

“And he doesn’t need to be doing this. We saw what people would do in the Capitol, you know, and these people came prepared with rope, with everything else,” he added.

Gaetz lashed out at McCarthy and Scalise in a statement Tuesday evening, bashing them for their “sniveling calls with Liz Cheney” and that “they disparage Trump and the Republicans in Congress who fight for him.”

“This is the behavior of weak men, not leaders,” Gaetz said. “They deemed it incendiary or illegal to call Cheney and [Rep. Adam] Kinzinger ‘Anti-Trump,’ a label both proudly advertise today.”

Later in the call, McCarthy and Scalise went over “incendiary remarks” from other lawmakers, noting remarks from Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and others who spoke at the Jan. 6 rally.

“Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said at the rally near the White House.

“If you think the president deserves to be impeached for his comments that almost even goes further than the president did,” McCarthy responded.

Scalise said that some members had brought up stripping Brooks of his committee assignments “in the vein of Steve King.”

McCarthy later grimaced over a tweet from Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) commenting on a police shooting involving a Black police officer shooting a white female veteran.

“You know that doesn’t fit the narrative,” he tweeted, and then later deleted.

“Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away too?” McCarthy responded, a nod to Trump’s then-recent booting from the platform.

In a statement, Moore brushed off McCarthy’s comment.

“The RINOs engineering this story to promote their own selfish agenda won’t be around next year to prop up the Democrats’ destructive Big Government scheme, and Republicans will be more united than ever after taking back the House this November,” Moore said.

But McCarthy’s reservations in the days after Jan. 6 seem at odds with many of his actions since.

He did not take any actions to strip Republican members from their committees.

Instead it was Democrats who booted far-right Republicans from their posts, including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for tweeting an animated video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for endorsing conspiracy theories, racist dogma and violence against Democratic politicians.

That shift from McCarthy comes as he is determined to remain the leader of the Republican Caucus, an even more coveted job if Republicans are able to retake control of the House.

When asked Tuesday if McCarthy was worried the latest tape hurts his chance of maintaining the gavel, he simply replied, “nope.”

Mychael Schnell contributed.

Comments / 16

Jo Bilbo
1d ago

Hey cult, 👋 I am curious if there is any honesty left in you. Is there any of you that can tell me how you would react if this whole thing was flipped, and Jan 6, and all the goes with it, was done by Democrats, what would you call it? I'll wait...

Reply(2)
6
Miller OZ
1d ago

ALL of the gop are acting like three year old children 🙄 😒.

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

"That’s not how this world works": Josh Hawley gets schooled on the Senate floor

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tore into Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Thursday for blocking the confirmation of a number of Defense Department staffers, accusing the conservative lawmaker of "damaging the department." "This comes from a guy who raised his fist in solidarity with the [Capitol riot] insurrectionists," Schatz said during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Gop#The New York Times#Republicans
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

549K+
Followers
66K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy