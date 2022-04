Over a six-month period last year, 163 children in Virginia spent at least one night in hotels, emergency rooms or local government offices due to a shortage of foster homes and other permanent housing, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday. In response, Youngkin’s administration is launching a task force charged with bringing government partners together to […] The post With nowhere else to go, some Virginia foster children have been sleeping in government offices appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

