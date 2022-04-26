ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Teen arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old

By Kiah Armstrong
 2 days ago

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl he met through social media.

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office say they spotted a car in the parking lot of a closed local business on Main Street in Spanish Fork at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday. A traffic stop was initiated because the driver was traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone, a press release states.

When the Lieutenant spoke to the driver, he said that he was 16-years-old while the passenger told the Lieutenant she was 14-years-old.

After getting conflicting stories from the two, the Lieutenant learned that the boy was 17-years-old from Salt Lake County and the girl was 12-years-old from Utah County. Investigators then learned that the two met online through social media and had been interacting over the past couple of months.

The boy reportedly learned where the girl lived and showed up at her house around 5 a.m. Tuesday, taking her with him, a press release states.

Officials say the two drove around, stopping at different locations until they came to the business where the Lieutenant saw their car.

The boy allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, which she tried to resist, according to the UCSO.

The car the boy was driving was reportedly stolen Tuesday morning from a home in Salt Lake County.

The 17-year-old was booked into Slate Canyon Youth Detention Center on charges of child kidnapping, vehicle theft, obstruction of justice, false personal information, and minor infractions for not having a driver’s license, and not having insurance.

