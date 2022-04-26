Woman accused of operating brothel at Englewood massage parlor indicted

(Marilyn Nieves / E+ / Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD — A Kentucky woman has been indicted for allegedly operating a brothel at an Englewood massage parlor.

Xiuqin Cheng, 55 of Lexington, Kentucky, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday on one felony count of promoting prostitution (operating a brothel) and one misdemeanor charge of prostitution, according to court records.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 14 at a massage parlor in the 100 block of North Main Street in Englewood, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.

Cheng is not in custody at this time, according to court records. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 10.

©2022 Cox Media Group