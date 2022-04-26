ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Analysis finds even younger nurses fed up with jobs

By Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJPRG_0fL1XRk900

BOSTON — For more than two years, they’ve been hailed as ‘Healthcare Heroes.’ But it appears that is not enough motivation to keep some nurses on the job.

“A lot of nurses who went into the profession in the last couple of years during the pandemic were really thrown in at the deep end,” said Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and a practicing ICU nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “The stressors continue — and it is very concerning that we’re reading more and more that young nurses are considering leaving the profession, leaving the bedside altogether, because of the conditions under which they’re working.”

And new data makes clear it is young nurses leaving the profession in a much higher proportion than older nurses. Analysts at Montana State University found that, during the pandemic years of 2019 through 2021, the total nursing workforce shrank by 1.8 percent. But while 1 percent of those 50 or older quit nursing, 4 percent of those under 35 did so.

“They’re young, they’re well educated, they can go on to other professions that don’t require them to stay an extra four hours or eight hours after their shift,” Murphy said. “They’re starting families, they have kids. They’re less able to stay when the staffing isn’t adequate on the next shift.”

But they’re also leaving behind careers that are hard-won, academically.

“It’s very challenging to get in,” said Katherine Gregory, PhD, dean of the Boston College Connell School of Nursing. “We’re one of the most competitive majors to be accepted into. We can only admit a certain number of students and so the students admitted are often the most academically talented.”

Nursing is also one of the most highly competitive majors at the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, where just 12 percent of applicants gain admission.

Gregory said the nursing shortage might be helped by more graduates, but that barriers exist to making that happen — including a shortage of clinical instructors and lack of clinical rotation space. She suggested the shortage is turning into a public health issue.

“We know that nurses across the span of their professional career are struggling right now,” Gregory said. “We can’t solve this on our own. We can’t solve this as universities. We can’t solve this as hospitals. We need to work in partnership with one another.”

The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, which represents the healthcare industry in the state, said institutions are developing partnerships with colleges to develop “pipeline programs,” which will hopefully funnel in the next generation of nurses. Local hospitals have also put into place programs to address burnout, the MHA said, as well as help with home and child care.

But Murphy suggested hospitals have a long way to go to make nurses want to work as nurses again.

“We’re hearing the word burnout,” she said. “But then a lot of the language is changing that word to exploitation. And that’s the way nurses are feeling. That’s the situation they’re in.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#Boston College#Healthcare Heroes#Icu#Women S Hospital#Montana State University
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston

Here’s how Mayor Wu is planning to turn renters into homebuyers

“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city.”. As part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s operating budget proposal and federal spending plan that were filed earlier this month, the city prioritized using funds to address Boston’s housing crisis and expand affordable homeownership. In a press conference with other community leaders on Tuesday, Wu highlighted the proposal to invest $106 million in homeownership opportunities for Boston residents over three years.
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Emergency benefits in these states for May 2022

Americans have relied heavily on food stamps throughout the pandemic, and now seven states will extend emergency benefits through May. Food stamps existed before the pandemic. With the loss of jobs and rising rate of inflation, more people are getting help through SNAP than ever. The national public health emergency...
BUSINESS
Live 95.9

This is the Healthiest County in Massachusetts, Check Out the Top Ten

Berkshire County has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy