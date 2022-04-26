ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Rent prices hit record highs nationwide

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9zC4_0fL1XJvZ00

WASHINGTON — The cost of living is soaring and even hitting record levels nationwide.

A recent study by real estate research firm CoStar shows rent prices jumped more than 11% last year, marking the single highest increase ever recorded.

The same report shows some cities like Tampa and Austin experienced more than a 20% increase in rental growth last year.

Housing experts say both the pandemic and inflation have impacted rental rates. They say supply chains issues have affected the cost of homebuilding materials like lumber, steel and copper.

Experts say these higher rental costs also disproportionately impact African American and Hispanic families.

Another factor is a low housing stock. Some studies estimate we’re short of about 5.5 million homes nationwide, which means demand is outpacing supply.

But experts say this isn’t just a federal issue.

“It’s a state and local issue, because a lot of the factors affecting supply relate to local zoning and land use regulations, which restrict the types of housing that can be built that limit the density of housing, which can be a source of affordable homes,” said Dennis Shea, executive director of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Center for Housing Policy.

Shea said one possible federal solution is the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, which would offer incentives for developers to build entry-level homes in distressed neighborhoods.

“Other things like providing incentives for local communities to reform their zoning and land-use practices to make them more amenable to building affordable housing, building housing at greater density, which could increase supply and kind of address our affordability challenges,” said Shea.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Homebuyers nationwide need 34% more income to afford a home

Homebuyers across the U.S. need 34% more income in order to afford a home in today's market, according to a new report. Due to increasing mortgage rates and rising home sale prices, homebuyers nationwide need to earn $76,414 annually to afford the typical monthly mortgage payment, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. That means homebuyers need to earn $19,478, or approximately 34.2%, more in income compared with a year ago, according to Redfin data.
REAL ESTATE
marketplace.org

What’s behind significant rent increases in some U.S. cities?

Rents are rising faster than they have in years. In the few years before the pandemic, rents were generally going up about 3% from one year to the next. But right now, “we’re seeing a 15% increase in rents across the nation,” said Whitney Airgood-Obrycki, a senior research associate at Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Business
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Austin, TX
Society
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: The Link Between Unemployment and Stimulus Checks

Many Americans want another stimulus check, but the labor market doesn't warrant one. It's been over a year since Americans received a federal stimulus. Because the job market is strong, a near-term round is unlikely. When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law back in March of 2021, the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Affordable Housing#Land Use#African American#Hispanic
Matt Lillywhite

Americans Should Prepare For Higher Food Prices

"All food prices are now predicted to increase," said the US Government Department of Agriculture in a recent statement. The cost of food is expected to grow by approximately 4.5 percent to 5% this year. The most significant rise will be in eating out, which is expected to climb by 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
WCPO

Tennessee suspends grocery tax for a month to curb inflation

Americans are increasingly facing outrageous totals at checkout counters. What's to blame? Those in the financial sector say record inflation, sitting at 8.5%. To combat the high prices, lawmakers across the U.S. have been stepping in to help. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has a plan to freeze state and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy