Former Phoenix Suns employee pleads guilty to ticket fraud

 4 days ago
PHOENIX — A former Phoenix Suns employee has pleaded guilty to fraud and will pay back more than $450,000 in restitution to the team. Jeffrey Marcussen, 44, was indicted in 2020 for stealing game tickets between 2017...

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
KTAR.com

Mesa murder suspect had victim’s credit card in wallet, police say

PHOENIX – The suspect in a Mesa murder had the victim’s credit card in his wallet when he was arrested Monday, authorities said. Officers doing a welfare check encountered a bloody scene in an apartment near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway on Sunday night, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
KTAR.com

Man indicted after 317 pounds of meth found in his Arizona home

PHOENIX — A man has been indicted after 317 pounds of meth were found in his Arizona home last month, authorities said Monday. Camillo Urquiza Sanchez faces one count of conspiracy, one count of illegally conducting an enterprise and one count of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
AZFamily

Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
KTAR.com

Arizona man indicted after police recover over $1.2M in drugs

PHOENIX — A Valley man has been indicted after police recovered more than $1.2 million in drugs and narcotics, authorities said Monday. Luis Nieblas-Beltran faces seven counts, including for conspiracy and for possession of narcotics, after police retrieved large quantities of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, last month, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Glendale Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A 76-year-old man was killed while crossing a Phoenix street mid-block in an apparent hit-and-run collision Monday night, authorities said. The victim was found unresponsive in the roadway on Glendale Avenue near 37th Avenue around 8 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for a fatal shooting, authorities said. Gabriel Quinn Enos, 27, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after shooting the victim in the face in August 2017, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M among spate of big Arizona lottery winners

PHOENIX – Arizona had five big lottery winners from three drawings Friday and Saturday, with the prizes ranging from $30,000 to $1 million. A Powerball ticket sold at the Circle K on Riverside Drive in Parker matched five numbers but missed the red Powerball in Saturday’s game, making it worth $1 million. The numbers were 10, 39, 47, 49 and 56 with the Powerball of 8.
12 News

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dies at 45

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast. Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has passed away at age 45, her family confirmed Saturday afternoon. Adel died due to health complications, a statement read. She is survived by her husband and two children.
