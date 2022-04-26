ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

COVID cancels WAHS' spring musical

By Macy Moors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- COVID-19 has struck a local school, shutting down an entire theater production. Western Albemarle High School's final performance for Mamma Mia was canceled Sunday after nearly half of the theater department...

