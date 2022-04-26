David L. Whaley

It was not uncommon to have large Polish families living in Gardner during the 1920s and 1930s, but the Pitkiewicz and Plona families may have been record-setters during that era. Over on 257 Pleasant St., the Pitkiewiczs merely had eight children living within the walls of their formidable home. However, some two-tenths of a mile away at 15 Wright St., the Plonas doubled that output with 16 children. ...

