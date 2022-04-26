ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

On the Town: Go-Go to Lyric Plaza Theatre by Saturday

By Lillie-Beth Brinkman
Journal Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBright colors, a creative set and live music by the Go-Go’s give Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma’s production of “Head Over Heels” a fun ’80s feel with a show that doesn’t take itself seriously at all. The show will wrap up a three-week run...

journalrecord.com

