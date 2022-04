The Chicago Bears shook up the NFL world earlier this offseason when they traded stud defensive end Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. Mack, an All-Pro pass rusher, excelled during his time with the franchise, making his departure a painful one. However, the Bears still have defensive end Robert Quinn, who totaled 18.5 sacks to finish second in the NFL behind only Defensive Player of the Year and Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt. Given that Chicago is seemingly in a rebuild, Quinn’s name came up in possible trade inquiries ahead of the NFL Draft. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Bears’ stance on a potential Quinn trade.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO