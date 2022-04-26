Rockefeller Group Acquires 6-Acre Parcel In Clark County, Nev. For $4.26 Million; Will Develop 134,100 SF Distribution Center
Rockefeller Group, the U.S. real estate developer, owner and operator, announced today that it has purchased a 6-acre parcel in the North Las Vegas industrial submarket for $4.26 million. The company will develop Nellis Logistics Center, a 134,100-square-foot speculative distribution facility on the property, which is located at the southwest corner...www.nevadabusiness.com
