Soccer

Champions League Semifinals Leg 1 Highlights: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

By Kristen Conti
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguably the best team in the world, Manchester City, took on Real Madrid in the first game of the first leg of the semifinals. The two teams came out fighting but Manchester took home the win after defeating Real Madrid 4-3. There are four teams left to compete head-to-head...

Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Confident Real Madrid had one foot out of the Champions League against PSG and Chelsea, and both times jumped back in - that's their way and they must show the same durability tonight... but Pep Guardiola knows them well

If you are wondering if Real Madrid fear they may have run out of lives in this Champions League, too many epic comebacks already used up, you'd be wrong. They get to the semi-finals and the smell of the final is too strong to be thinking about anything other than winning it.
Financial World

Pep Guardiola: "We want the UEFA Champions League final"

During the press conference before the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid, manager of the British club Pep Guardiola talked about the challenge and the club's ambitions: "Being here and playing Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, for us it is an honor.
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid on high alert for suspensions ahead of Madrid derby

Diego Simeone has plenty of things on his mind going into the final few weeks of the La Liga season with just a four point gap to fifth place, but a bad Saturday night in Bilbao could give him quite the headache. Los Colchoneros travel to Athletic Club on Saturday,...
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
Comments / 0

