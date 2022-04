Atlanta-based Piedmont has finished its $194 million patient tower at Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional, which spans nearly 229,000 square feet. There were two phases of the project, which started in October 2018: a new patient floor on the hospital's Prince Tower Two, and the demolition of the 100-year-old 1919 Tower and construction on the new one, Piedmont said April 21.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO