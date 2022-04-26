ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach man sentenced to 20 years for smuggling firearms

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
A Delray Beach man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison for smuggling firearms.

According to officials, Mackenzie Delmas, 27, fueled an international firearms smuggling ring with guns he illegally purchased at South Florida gun shows through straw buyers.

Officials said Delmas was a convicted felon during the conspiracy that operated from 2018 to 2019. During this time, straw buyers bought the firearms on Delma's behalf.

According to court records, about 25 firearms were obtained through the straw buyers. In 2018, Canadian law enforcement intercepted some of the guns as they were being smuggled from New York to Canada.

Documents show in 2019 police in Canada seized another gun connected to Delmas during a criminal investigation.

He was one of seven defendants convicted and sentenced in South Florida. Two additional defendants, Shalena Mary Haynes and Enza Esposito, are fugitives, according to officials.

Delmas pled guilty in May 2021 to numerous federal offenses, including conspiracy, firearms smuggling, straw purchasing of firearms, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute MDMA.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case, with assistance from numerous federal, local, and foreign agencies, including the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

WPTV West Palm Beach

