ACPL board discusses costs of facilities transformation project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools’ superintendent is expanding his group of executive-level advisers to include the district’s new leader of human resources. FWCS, which has about 4,000 employees, is not immune to nationwide worker shortages, Superintendent Mark Daniel stated to the school board Monday. According to The Journal Gazette, Daniel expects Rose Costello to bring creativity to the position, he said after the board approved her employment. Costello’s work as executive director of human resources begins on May 23rd. Costello will come to FWCS after a tenure at Ball State University, where she served as associate vice president of the human resources division. Her background also includes similar HR roles at IPFW and the local Ivy Tech Community College campus.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO