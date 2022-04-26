ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key performance indicators: April 27

By Neal Freyman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStat: In 2016, the economic output of New York’s Times Square was equivalent to the entire city of Nashville’s, and accounted for 15% of NYC’s economy, according to HR&A Advisors. But after the pandemic left office towers empty, the district...

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Best Buy Closings in 2022

2021 saw the venerable chain laying off over 5000 employees and permanently shuttering dozens of stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:USA Today, People.com, Associated Press, LoveMoney.com, and BizJournals.com.
Benzinga

Disney Debuts Trailer For LGBTQ Rom-Com 'Fire Island'

The film is inspired by Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice." This is the rare Disney film with LGBTQ characters as the central focus. The Walt Disney Co. DIS is getting an early jump on June’s Pride Month celebrations by dropping the trailer for “Fire Island,” an LGBTQ rom-com scheduled to premiere June 3 on Hulu.
MOVIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
TVLine

New Amsterdam EPs on Helen's Health Crisis and What It Means for 'Sharpwin'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! We’ve got good news and bad news, “Sharpwin” fans: On Tuesday’s New Amsterdam, Max and Helen took a big step forward in their relationship… and then suffered a devastating blow. Following last week’s cliffhanger, it was revealed that Helen (along with Casey, Dr. Wilder, Dr. Castries and Trevor) were all drugged by a bartender who was angry about the toll COVID took on his business when, according to him, it was just a bad cold. He blamed medical professionals for exaggerating...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

Click here to read the full article. Updated on April 26, 2022 at 2:04 p.m. ET to reflect the Season 13 renewal of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.” April showers give way to May flowers, and April meetings among broadcast-television executives often give way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows currently sans such a decision, we’ll get plenty cancellation/renewal news this month as well. (More so the latter, networks are keen to keep the cancellations quiet for as long as possible ahead of May’s upfronts when broadcasters reveal their upcoming fall schedules as well as new shows.) IndieWire...
TV SERIES
morningbrew.com

Video meetings make brainstorming harder, according to study

If your team is hitting a wall trying to brainstorm a shocking TikTok concept the Duolingo owl hasn’t already done, try taking it IRL. A new study published in the journal Nature yesterday found that video meetings make it harder to generate creative ideas. Researchers paired up 1,490 engineers...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #310 Gets Tricky

Players are getting tripped up due to today's Wordle puzzle. "Wordle 310 X" is trending on Twitter, which indicates that today's puzzle is trickier than the last few puzzles have encountered. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
HOBBIES
