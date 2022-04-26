ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'His acting cast a spell that lasts a lifetime': Judi Dench and Ian McKellen pay tribute to John Gielgud as a memorial stone honouring the actor is unveiled at Westminster Abbey

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Judi Dench and Ian McKellen paid tribute to veteran actor John Gielgud as a memorial stone was unveiled at Westminster Abbey honouring the star on Tuesday.

The Oscar-award winning British actor and director, who was a master of Shakespearean roles, died aged 96 in May 2000.

A memorial stone honouring his life and work was unveiled by Judi, 87, as she pulled the cover off the incredible tribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ds2wD_0fL1TeqC00
Incredible: Judi Dench, 87, paid tribute to veteran actor John Gielgud as a memorial stone was unveiled at Westminster Abbey honouring the star on Tuesday

Judi read Shakespeare's Sonnet 29 as a tribute to John at the Abbey's Poets' Corner.

The famous actress looked glamorous wearing a black suit and a silk patterned scarf.

Ian, 82, also paid tribute to to the actor who starred in more than 60 feature films and TV productions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCnMo_0fL1TeqC00
In memory: The Oscar-winning British actor and director Sir John Gielgud, who was a master of Shakespearean roles, died aged 96 in May 2000 (pictured 1992)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5VMl_0fL1TeqC00
Important: Ian McKellen, 82, also paid tribute to to the actor who starred in more than 60 feature films and TV productions

The actor looked dapper in a black suit, a bright blue shirt and a patterned tie as he read an extract at the unveiling.

Before reading an extract, Ian said: 'All I know of him is a witty tongue and a keen eye, but also a generosity.'

Recalling his first meeting with John, the Lord of the Rings actor added: 'When I die the only reason I'll be remembered is because I'm the first queer actor to be knighted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzS18_0fL1TeqC00
Smart: The Lord of the Rings actor looked dapper in a black suit, a bright blue shirt and a patterned tie as he read an extract at the unveiling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rQaV_0fL1TeqC00
Unveiling: The Oscar-award winning British actor and director, who was a master of Shakespearean roles, died aged 96 in May 2000

'Isn't that sad. He was a victim of cruel laws.'

English film and theatre director Richard Eyre described John's acting as 'casting a spell that's lasted a lifetime'.

Reflecting on the stars career, which spanned seven decades, Richard, 79, said: 'It seems odd to say it now, but he convinced West End audiences of the joys of Shakespeare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzmi0_0fL1TeqC00
The service: Judi read Shakespeare's Sonnet 29 as a tribute to Sir John at the Abbey's Poets' Corner 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhaND_0fL1TeqC00
Unveiling: A memorial stone honouring his life and work was unveiled by Judi who looked  glamorous wearing a black suit and a silk patterned scarf.

'He consistently took risks and accepted challenges.'

English playwright and director David Hare also paid tribute to Sir John, saying: 'John Gielgud was loved by audiences as much for his character, for who he was, as for his brilliant acting.'

Sir John won the best supporting actor Academy Award in 1982 for playing Dudley Moore's valet in Arthur.

Sir John was knighted in 1953 and was appointed to the Order of Merit in 1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXGNN_0fL1TeqC00
Memories: English film and theatre director Sir Richard Eyre described Sir John's acting as 'casting a spell that's lasted a lifetime'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLBKK_0fL1TeqC00
Happy times: English playwright and director David Hare also paid tribute, saying: 'John Gielgud was loved by audiences as much for his character, for who he was, as for his brilliant acting'

Comments / 2

Jason Bryant
1d ago

when Mckellen is remembered, it won't be for him being the first gay knight, but for his awesome body of work. from Magneto to Gandalf to the nazi in apt pupil to the character in Gods and Monsters to the Davinci code.

Reply
3
Related
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dudley Moore
Person
Richard Eyre
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Ian Mckellen
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Biggest Songs, Weight Loss Journey, MORE!

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Harry Potter’ Actors Who’ve Died In Real Life: Alan Rickman, John Hurt, & More

The first film of the Harry Potter series was released in 2001 and instantly became a box office hit, paving the way for an ever-growing franchise. Even years after the movies wrapped production in 2011, the stars – Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint – cannot get away from questions about reunions and reboots. Speaking on that note in March 2022, Daniel, who played the titular character of Harry Potter, said he’s not “really interested” in starring in an adaption of the Harry Potter-themed Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie turns heads in seriously striking dress for glamorous night out

Princess Eugenie was the picture of elegance as she joined a group of friends for dinner at private member's club Oswald's in London's upscale Mayfair last week. In photographs published by the MailOnline, the 32-year-old royal looked stunning in a striking, silky maxi dress from one of her favourite independent labels, ME+EM. Princess Eugenie's figure-flattering ensemble featured a deep V-neck, feminine tiers and statement ruffles, cinched in at the waist with a belted sash.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is Susan Boyle all over again': Britain’s Got Talent viewers in awe of singing sensation Tom Ball as they can't believe he didn't get the golden buzzer

Britain's Got Talent viewers and judges alike were were left in awe on Sunday night by singing sensation Tom Ball. The Secondary school teacher, stunned the judges with his incredible voice as those watching at home described his performance as 'the Susan Boyle moment all over again.'. Fans of the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

346K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy