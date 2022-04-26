ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Billions in surplus have lawmakers thinking business tax cut

By The Associated Press, MARK SCOLFORO
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCzJz_0fL1T5E800

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of millions of dollars in business profit tax cuts passed the Republican-majority state House on Tuesday, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he was optimistic a final deal can be struck in the coming months.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for a bill that would reduce the corporate net income rate from 10% to 9%, and the if state’s revenues are sufficient, down to 8% by 2025.

If enacted into law, the measure would cost about $128 million in 2022-23, as it would not cover the entire 12-month period. But in the following years it will reduce state revenues by $400 million to $450 million annually, House Republicans projected.

The lead sponsor, Beaver County Republican Rep. Josh Kail, called it “a measured approach that rewards growth and also allows us to have more cuts without further legislation.”

The bill approved by the House by a vote of 195-8 would make future corporate net income tax cuts contingent on state budget surpluses of at least $500 million.

Pennsylvania Education Secretary to resign, replacement named

Pennsylvania state revenues are exceptionally strong this fiscal year. The most recent Revenue Department figures show the year-to-date general fund collections are about $2.7 billion — or 8% — above projections through March. Wolf said at the Capitol on Tuesday that the surplus for the month of April alone is likely to approach $1.5 billion when finalized in the coming days.

Wolf’s press secretary, Beth Rementer, said the “extra money” coming in during April alone is enough to both fund a corporate net income tax cut to 8% and the additional money the governor wants for education this year. “The governor looks forward to budget negotiations that accomplish both,” Rementer said in an email.

Pennsylvania’s state budget this year is $40 billion, with billions in federal money in reserve along with a rainy day fund approaching $3 billion.

The size of state tax cuts is currently limited, a condition of Pennsylvania accepting federal coronavirus recovery funds.

Rep. Napoleon Nelson, D-Montgomery, said there had been talk of even larger cuts, along with other changes that would bring more tax revenue from companies that do business in multiple states.

“There’s so much more that we can do, if we actually allow the agreement to happen,” Nelson said. “Let’s actually provide businesses with what they need so that they can come to Pennsylvania.”

The corporate net income tax rate, technically 9.99%, has been at that level since 1995.

The bill was sent to the state Senate, where Republican majority spokesperson Erica Clayton Wright said a corporate net income tax cut has bipartisan support “and is a component of the overall strategy” to boost Pennsylvania’s economy. She said the House-passed bill “will be part of those discussions” with Wolf and the House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTAJ

Death of 2-year-old in Somerset County under investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Somerset County. Details are limited but police reported the toddler died around 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at a home on Stoy Road in Milford Township. Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank told WTAJ that […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Utility bill help still available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is reminding Pennsylvanians that assistance for home heating, energy and water is still available to low-income households across the state. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, most commonly referred to as its acronym “LIHEAP,” season has been extended by two weeks from May 6 to May […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Tax#Tax Cut#Tax Revenue#Ap#House#Democratic#Republicans#Revenue Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
TIME

One of Marjorie Taylor Greene's Primary Challengers Is Raking in Republican Cash

It’s no secret that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a rocky relationship with her own party. In February, she earned the ire of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after she participated in a conference organized by a white nationalist, and in October, she drew criticism for announcing, on the House floor , that her moderate Republican colleague Rep. Liz Cheney was a “joke” for participating in an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which Greene has been accused of helping to incite.
GEORGIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy