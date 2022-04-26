ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel Health lifts COVID-19 visitor restrictions

By Daniel Griffin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mount Carmel Health said it is restoring its pre-COVID-19 pandemic visitors policy at all of its locations.

In an email sent Tuesday, patients in most of the health system’s facilities can have “any number of visitors at a time.” Those facilities include emergency room and inpatient care including maternity wards and for outpatient procedures and at outpatient centers.

The visitor policy for NICUs and the special care nursery limits six named visitors throughout the patient’s stay, and only two visitors at the same time. Patients at Mount Carmel Medical Group doctors are allowed one visitor.

All visitors will be required to wear masks at all times in all Mount Carmel locations and must not have any symptoms of illness.

“While this is great news for our patients and for us, it’s important to continue to be vigilant about the virus and remember the value of taking precautions around those who are vulnerable,” the health system wrote in its email.

The health system’s visitor policy has fluctuated, much like the policies of other central Ohio health systems, throughout the two-plus years of the pandemic. The health system initially prohibited visitors except under certain conditions in March 2020 . The following June, all patients were allowed one visitor . In November 2020 , it was back to no visitors. Then, in February 2021 , it was back to one visitor per patient. A modified policy allowing one visitor for outpatients, as well as other changes, was put in place in June 2021 .

