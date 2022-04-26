ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

By PAT HRITZ
 2 days ago

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified.

The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center.

One killed in Warren County motorcycle accident

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany.

Price was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after noon on Monday.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

