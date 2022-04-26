Modest Mouse cancels Musicfest performance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The band Modest Mouse announced they will not be attending the Beale Street Music Festival this year after a band member tests positive for COVID-19.
The band posted this message on their Twitter page letting fans know of the diagnosis.
