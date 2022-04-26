ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Modest Mouse cancels Musicfest performance

By Stuart Rucker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qxz8U_0fL1SEC300

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The band Modest Mouse announced they will not be attending the Beale Street Music Festival this year after a band member tests positive for COVID-19.

The band posted this message on their Twitter page letting fans know of the diagnosis.

WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for woman who disappeared from her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a woman who has been missing for several months. 32-year-old Mary Jackson is a former University of Memphis basketball player, was in the real estate business and most recently worked at FedEx. Her father James Jackson said this is unusual behavior for his daughter. Jackson said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man leads officers on chase, rams into squad car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he tried to run away from them and crashed his car into a police cruiser in South Memphis. Police responded to a reckless driver call at MLK Park around 4 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a black Infiniti with no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

