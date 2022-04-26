ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walhalla, ND

Students join flood fight in Walhalla

By TJ Nelson
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALHALLA, N.D. (KVRR) – Students from North Border Pembina are helping out with a little bit of...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Storms Spur Statewide Emergency in North Dakota

(TNS) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency for flooding in eastern North Dakota and widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by a severe winter storm last weekend that has left thousands without electricity in the western part of the state. Additionally, Burgum has declared a disaster for areas impacted by record snowfall during the historic blizzard of April 12-14, based on local costs incurred for snow removal.
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota schools create plans to make up time missed for Blizzard

(Bismarck, ND) -- Some North Dakota schools are creating plans to make up time missed because of the recent blizzard. Schools in Divide County remain closed while Powers Lake is adding time onto the end of class days. Burke County schools won't have to make up days because extra time was already built into the school day.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walhalla, ND
State
North Dakota State
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kvrr
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

Potent storm system to unload heavy snow across northeastern US

Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
SuperTalk 1270

Yet Another Strong System Will Impact North Dakota This W-End

For the third straight week, another big system has its eyes set on North Dakota, starting this Friday, April 29th. More on that in a second. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Bismarck this morning and the good news with all of our precipitation this year has put us in a surplus of moisture so far in 2022. The total snowfall for the season so far is 55.1 inches of snow. Normal for Bismarck is 49.8 inches of total snowfall. So, we're a little bit above the norm and that's the most snow we've had in 3 years. The total precipitation for Bismarck so far in 2022 is 4.3 inches of liquid precipitation. That's above the 2.8 inches of precipitation that would be considered normal for this time of year.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Victim of shooting in Minot identified

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department has identified the victim of the shooting that took place in northwest Minot on Friday, April 22 as Alexander R. Eckert, a 22-year-old man from Minot. Minot police responded to the northwest Minot address on a report of an unresponsive male lying in front of a residence […]
MINOT, ND
WJON

North Dakota Bracing for Another Major Winter Storm

BISMARCK -- Residents in Minot and other North Dakota communities have just dug out from the last major winter storm from April 12th through the 14th that dumped as much as 36 inches of snow on them, and now here comes another storm. The National Weather Service has issued a...
KX News

Extensive power outages remain in the wake of a second winter storm

Here’s an update on power outages in the region and when utilities expect power to be restored: Montana-Dakota Utilities: About 1,800 outages are still being reported on the MDU Outage Map web page. Virtually all affected communities are in northwestern North Dakota, in communities around and including Williston, Carson, Stanley, New Salem, Sentinel Butte, Crosby […]
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy